BRIDGEVILLE, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Sussex County on Tuesday night.
Delaware State Police say troopers responded at approximately 10:55pm on September 24th to the 4000 block of Baker Road in Bridgeville for the report of shots fired. When DSP officials arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect fired an unknown amount of shots from an unknown vehicle. The shots hit a house and an outbuilding, according to state police.
No one was injured. Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact DSP's Detective H. Lingo at (302) 752-3864.