FELTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a "strong-arm" robbery that occurred at a gas station in Kent County on Thursday.
On November 28th, at approximately 3:10pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at the parking lot of "Shore Store" located at 8953 South Dupont Highway in Felton.
An investigation revealed that a 17-year-old victim was in the parking lot of the location, when he was attacked by 3 unknown male suspects wearing masks. The suspects stole the victim's personal property and fled in an unknown vehicle. The victim was not hurt, according to DSP.
The Delaware State Police are investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact police at (302) 698-8569.