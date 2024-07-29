BRIDGEVILLE, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Sussex County on Sunday.
On Sunday, July 28th, at approximately 4:45pm, DSP say troopers responded to the reports of shots fired on the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville.
When officials arrived at the scene, they learned that an unknown suspect fired multiple times at a group of people on the Mill Park Drive property.
No one was injured in the incident.
Delaware State Police say they are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact then at 1-800-847-3333.