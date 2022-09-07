SALEM, Va. - Students, schools, and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign this week to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth.
Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety's peer-to-peer campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down, is designed to encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash.
The campaign also addresses speed-prevention after Virginia saw an alarming 56% increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, from 2020 to 2021, 60% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers (ages 15-19) were speed-related in Virginia and 62% of teens killed in crashes were unrestrained.
YOVASO is working hard to bring change to those numbers by offering the Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign over a three-month period starting today (Sept. 6) and concluding on December 16, 2022. Participating high schools, middle schools, and youth groups will participate by completing a checklist of activities each month that educate and remind teens to buckle up and drive safely. There are two options for participating: non-competing and competing. Schools and youth groups that elect to compete will also be required to complete pre and post seat belt checks and a creative project that reaches a majority of students at their school or in their youth group. Non-competing schools may register to receive materials and complete any activities of their choice.
“Given the significant increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021, it’s now more important than ever for teens to work together in their schools and communities to lead the change for driver and passenger safety,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “The Drive for Change campaign provides schools and students with the tools to educate teens about risky behaviors and influence them to develop safe driving habits, such as buckling up, obeying speed limits, and avoiding distractions. With everyone’s participation, we can save lives by helping our teens make it a priority when driving to protect themselves, their friends, families, and other motorists.”
In addition to addressing speed-prevention at the high school level, the campaign will also focus on seat belt use and passenger rights at the middle school level.
The campaign also includes a Halloween component to remind all youth and teens to make good choices and celebrate safely during the celebratory weekend. Students will also be encouraged to connect with their local elementary schools to lead presentations provided by YOVASO on trick-or-treat safety and seat belt safety.
At the conclusion of the campaign, each competing school and youth group will be judged on the completion of required checklist activities each month, the effectiveness and creativity of its seat belt and/or speed educational programs, the percentage of students reached, and the percentage increase in the school’s seat belt usage rate by the end of the campaign.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three high schools and middle schools as follows: first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $100. The winners will be announced on Jan. 11, 2022.
For more information, or to register your school for this campaign and free materials, contact Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator at 540-739-4392 or email casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov. Registration can also be completed at www.yovaso.org/driveforchange.