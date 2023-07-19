MARDELA, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three teens after a failed armed robbery in Mardela yesterday.
Police say the victim was in a parking lot on Main Street when the suspects assaulted him and tried to take his work truck and other property. One of the suspects allegedly had a handgun.
According to police, the three teens were unable to drive off with the truck as it had a manual transmission. The truck stalled and the suspects fled on foot.
Police gave chase and reportedly arrested two of the teens. A K9 was dispatched and was able to track the third suspect to a nearby backyard.
The suspects have been identified as Chayse Pugh, 17, and Jacob Hughes, 16, who are both being charged as adults. Pugh and Hughes are being held without bond. The third suspect, a 15-year-old, was released to his mother. Police say the 15-year-old was also involved in a strong armed robbery of a restaurant in May. The Department of Juvenile Services instructed authorities to release the juvenile to his mother in that instance as well, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The teens have been charged with the following:
· Armed Robbery
· Attempted Armed Robbery
· Attempted Robbery
· Carjacking
· Attempted Carjacking
· Assault 2nd Degree
· Attempted Theft.