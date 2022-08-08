CORDOVA, Md.- Storm damage that created craters in Three Bridge Branch Road, sparked ideas for a safer drive.
Storms rolled through Talbot County Friday evening until Saturday morning. Warren Edwards, Roads Superintendent for Talbot County, said the water flooded so high, it was above the guard rails.
Edwards explained how the damage formed. He says, "The water actually rolls as if you were surfing. When you have a wash out, the water will roll. The more it rolls, the more it pushes underneath."
"This particular area had four plus inches. There were areas in the county that it didn't rain at all. In this area, the water, just seemed to stop," says Edwards.
A neighbor said the road is a a direct way to reach Route 50. She uses that close to everyday. So, a road closure caused some frustration.
"It was pretty irritating to get to Easton. It was probably about 10 minute, five minute detour. And with a baby, every second in that car counts," says Adrianne Higby.
Roads opened at 2 p.m. but with a plan in place. Edwards' crew filled the holes and pathway with gravel. Huge rocks were placed along the backside of the guardrails to create a barrier. And, in a month they will pave and raise the road by eight inches to a foot.
We are building a bigger wall behind the guardrail to prevent water from washing over it. Because, once it comes over the guardrail, its like a waterfall. It will seep through the rock, and were gonna raise the road," says Edwards.