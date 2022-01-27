EASTON, Md. - Crews spent the morning working on the closed section of Goldsborough Street in Downtown Easton.
Will Callahan, Store Manager with Bountiful Homes says he is concerned the closure will hurt his furniture store.
"In the short term, it probably will just so people can learn the routine and know how long it's going to be and what to avoid but by time it's over people will probably avoid the area in general," Callahan said.
At nearby Benedictine Learning Center, Suzanne Hoback says Goldsborough Street is crucial in getting to clients.
"I do some job coaching and usually go through town so I'll just have to remember that as I get in my car," Hoback said.
Goldsborough Street from Route 50 to Merrick Lane will be open only to local traffic during the construction.
Goldsborough Street from Merrick Lane to Park Street is completely shut down while Easton Utilities crews work on water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades.
Those upgrades require access to underneath of the roadway. Easton Utilities says it appreciates everyone's patience during the construction.
The section of Goldsborough Street will be closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dover Road is the town's official detour during the road work.