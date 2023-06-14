GREENWOOD, Del.- An investigation is underway after a string of robberies in Greenwood.
According to the Greenwood Police Department two of the burglaries happened at Amity Coffee Roasters and Tamburelli's on Monday and Tuesday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Vanderwende's Farm Creamery in Greenwood was also reportedly hit. The ice cream shop says its windows were broken and cash was stolen from the register. They briefly closed its doors because of the robberies.
In a Facebook post from the town, officials are, "shocked and saddened by the things that happened in the Town last night to our local businesses." They went on to say, "As a community we will help our business owners get through this and find those responsible."
Anyone with information or surveillance footage is encouraged to reach out to Greenwood PD at (302) 349-4822, or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers via http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/ or Delaware State Police.