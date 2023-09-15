SALISBURY, Md. -- On Friday, many students returned to class at Salisbury University on edge after a shooting injured three students late Thursday nigh just a mile from campus.
According to the University, police do not think there is an immediate threat to the campus. The Salisbury City Police Department also assisted with the incident, the University says.
In a press release sent out Friday, Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said the three Salisbury University students were shot after attempting to keep a group of uninvited people from entering a home.
The Criminal investigation Division of Salisbury City Police say the three students all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remained on students' minds as they returned to class.
"It's not really something that I want to think of when I'm going to and from classes and lacrosse practice, but it almost seems like it's the reality of what's going to happen when you're out and about," says senior Douglas Fitzmaurice.
In a statement, the University emphasized the students' safety is their top priority, but some say the shooting is a common reality that they can't ignore.
"I've heard of a few other instances just so far," says freshman Brightin Miller. "We've only been at school for two, three weeks and there's already been three, four, maybe five instances so it's definitely scary."
"It does worry me a lot because I don't want to be put in jeopardy or anyone else so, it's a little scary," says sophomore Grace Conaway.
Police are still looking for those responsible for the crime. They are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or info can be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect(s).