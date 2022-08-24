SALISBURY, Md. - Among students at Salisbury University, reaction to President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan ranged from strong support, to cautious optimism, to strong oppostion.
One SU junior felt that student loans are strictly the student's responsibility.
"As a student in debt, I would love to say that I would gladly accept money off my tuition," said Olivia "But I think, you chose to go to college, you know what you're getting yourself into, you signed your loans, and I don't know that taxpayers should be responsible for someone else's debt."
Nick, an SU senior, felt the program could be a benefit if administered carefully.
"I would support it, but I have a lot of questions about where the money comes from," Nick said. "You can't just keep giving away money."
On the other hand, Sophia, a SU freshman, felt some sort of loan forgiveness is important for folks in careers that require a college degree, but who have not seen their pay increasing at the same rate as tuition or inflation. Her mom is a teacher and still paying off loans.
"She gets paid so little for what she does," Sophia said. "Especially how the schools expect teachers to raise their students instead of themselves, I think that, honestly, it's not just our problem."
Fall classes at Salisbury University start Monday, August 29. Some lively debate about the student loan debt relief plan is quite likely.