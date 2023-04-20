SALISBURY, Md.- Student volunteers from Salisbury University will be sprucing up the city on Saturday. It's all part of the Student Government Association's annual "I Love Salisbury" community cleanup event.
The University says volunteers will help clean up and landscape Salisbury City Park and Waterside Park and Playground (1001 Parsons Road). They will also create care packages for the local homeless population at Sea Gull Square Lawn.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. at The Square at Salisbury University. Cleanup at community sites is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.