CRISFIELD, Md.-Subcontractors responded to a power failure at Somers Cove housing authority around 7:30 Tuesday night. According to the Crisfield Police Department, two of those subcontractors were accidentally electrocuted.
One of the victims is injured and being treated for burns. However, the second subcontractor, a 48 year old male, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No further information regarding the victim is being released pending notification of next of kin. OSHA is investigating.
Power is still off within Somers Cove and is affecting a large number of units. Steps are currently being taken to relocate vulnerable residents and to restore power.