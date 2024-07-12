DELMARVA PENINSULA - You might be forgiven for wondering what the mysterious liquid was falling from the sky over Delmarva on Friday.
That's okay, rain has been in short supply on Delmarva as much of the peninsula has baked in hot and dry conditions.
And Delmarva got lots of rain on Friday. By evening, Delmar has received just over three inches of rain, and parts of Sussex County had seen nearly six inches of rain.
Some gardeners were thrilled to see the rain.
"Oh, my garden's dancing today," said Claudia Merli of Bridgeville, Del. "It's so happy to be wet, and just, the roots are happy today."
With most locations on Delmarva having seen little rain in recent weeks, Jennifer Hurd of Long Neck has had to get up with the chickens to take care of her flowers.
"I made sure that I watered my flowers early in the morning, early, early, five thirty, six o' clock, and then I would do it again later on in the evening," Hurd said.
A decaying tropical low brought the relief from hot dry conditions.
"I like it," Merli said. "It's going to take care of all the drought, and our fountains are dry, so the birds are having an issue with no water, so we need the rain."
The rain has mostly been welcomed, but around mid-afternoon Friday, another round of torrential downpours and thunder triggered several flash flood warnings, which has some folks worried that the rain could be too much of a good thing.
"It doesn't help anything," said Milton Lang of Millsboro, Del. "It creates floods, especially down where I'm at around the Long Neck area, I mean it floods out all the time down there. I mean a storm like this it's probably got the roads flooded out right now."
This summertime pattern of long stretches of hot, dry weather, punctuated by torrential deluges, seems to be the new normal on Delmarva.
One neighbor is taking it all in stride, though.
"It's summer. If you can't make it here, you can't make it anywhere," Lang said.
According to WBOC Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield, hot and dry weather is likely to return early next week.