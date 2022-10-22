OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunfest has been canceled Sunday out of concern for unsafe weather conditions.
Ocean City Officials say that Sunfest will conclude its end-of season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, at 8 p.m.
Officials say they hoped the forecast would change but, safety protocols are the Town’s top priority.
Officials encourage everyone to enjoy the celebration Saturday with performances by The Jets: The Music of Sir Elton John, Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band, and more.