Support Beams Continue To Stand With Hearn Building In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - There is frustration over a longtime eyesore in downtown Cambridge.
In November, Green Street Housing told the Cambridge Commissioners the Hearn Building's beams would be removed by January. However, they remain.
Green Street Housing says in order to keep the building from collapsing they must first remove some of the flooring systems and install new steel on the interior of the building. After that, the beams can then be removed. But due to supply chain delays, Green Street Housing says the steel needed to support the interior of the building has not yet arrived.
But, some people in town are frustrated.
"People can't walk down the street. They have to walk out in the road to get to the side of the street and obviously, that puts them into harm's way with the traffic which moves along here at a very rapid pace," says community member Wayne Towers.
Another community member April Benner says, "It's dangerous for kids or parents with their children. They really need to open up the sidewalk because I mean if you're going that way you can't because it's blocked. So it's a real issue to our community."
Mayor Steve Rideout says the process to remove the support beams has been a slow one. He says, "We're still looking at this building and I'm going 'Well it's been a couple of months we want to get it done.' The businesses across the street have put up with it for three or four or five years, so yes, there is great frustration here."
Green Street Housing says it hopes to receive the steel by next month. At that time, crews will get to work on the building on Race St. The company says the process should take about 45-60 days.
Until then, the waiting game continues.