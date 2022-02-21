DELMAR, Del.- The price of gas is surging across the United States, as well as here on Delmarva. According to AAA, gas prices in Delaware jumped an average of six cents in the past week while the national average jumped four cents in the last week. Last year this time, gas cost drivers almost a full dollar less. Patrick Layton says prices for gas are too high.
"It’s way too expensive for the normal, average person," said Layton. "If you don't have a small car you're in trouble... I don't see how people with big trucks, you know, that's thirty dollars a day in gas."
Dejaha Coulbourne is a truck owner, she says these last few days have been tough.
"These prices recently it's crazy to have a truck because they use up gas so fast... I'm always putting gas in the truck it's ridiculous,” said Coulbourne
Today’s gas prices are blamed on fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Russia is one of the largest producers of oil in the world. US and European officials vowing to impose sanctions against Russia if it invades, which officials say would likely impact the energy industry worldwide.
Jimmy Holland in Delmar says while he’s been impacted by the high prices, he knows that others in Delmarva have a much worse situation.
“I mean I'll be okay but it's just you know the ones that are out of work right now and things of that nature they'll have to adjust to change and I mean pretty much we all have to adjust to change right now," said Holland.
As for when there could be any sign of relief, energy experts believe prices are likely to keep climbing, especially as we head into warmer weather, travel demand surging as COVID-19 cases drop.