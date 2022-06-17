MILLSBORO, Del. Delaware State Police have arrested a 57-year-old man for murder and related charges in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened earlier this month in Millsboro.
Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. June 7, troopers responded to the area of Long Neck and Banks roads for a report of a man's body found on the property of the Baywood golf course. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim, later identified as 64-year-old Lewis Fetrow of Millsboro, had been stabbed multiple times several days prior. Police said detectives from DSP Homicide Unit determined that the suspect, identified as Michael Klein, also of Millsboro, was responsible for the victim’s death.
Klein had been locked up in Sussex Correctional Institution on unrelated charges incurred after the stabbing incident. On Thursday, June 16, an arrest warrant for Klein was drafted, charging him with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
Klein was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and remained committed at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,060,000 cash bond.
Detectives are asking anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.