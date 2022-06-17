Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.