SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford Police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery.
Police say they responded to the M&T Bank on West Stein Highway around 10:06 a.m. Witnesses say they saw a suspect wearing all-black clothing,a black hat, sunglasses, and a blue surgical mask sitting in the lobby. An employee who made contact with the suspect says they observed what appeared to be a demand note in his possession. They activated the silent alarm. The suspect then left the bank heading eastbound on Stein Highway. Central Elementary, Seaford Middle, and Seaford High Schools were notified and placed on lockdown.
While searching for the suspect, police were notified of a person matching the description of the suspect walking out of Pizza King without paying his bill. Police say they found the suspect walking along the railroad tracks near Stein Highway. They say when they made contact with the suspect, they observed a blue surgical mask hanging out of the suspect's pocket. He was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was identified as Cornell Bailey, 46, of Seaford. Investigations revealed Bailey was wanted on a Violation for Probation capias of Robbery and Violation of Probation.
A warrant was obtained for Bailey's arrest through Justice of the Peace for Attempted Robbery, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, and theft of services. Bailey was committed to SCI on $67,000 cash bond for the new charges and $9,000 cash bond for the violation of probation.