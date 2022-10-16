BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a man who was charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday.
18 year-old Boris Connor of Newark, Maryland has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault along with firearms related charges.
Connor appeared before the Worcester County District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance.
He is now being held at the Worcester County Detention Center awaiting a bond review.
Worcester County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Basket Switch Road in Newark around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim, identified as 34 year-old Kamron Lewis of Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believes Connor and Lewis knew each other and were involved in an argument.
Connor then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Lewis.
Police say Connor fled the scene before being taken into custody.
A Maryland State Police Trooper and a Worcester County Sheriff's Deputy located the suspect driving with another person and arrested him during a traffic stop.
The case remains under investigation.