DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing and killing a Dover man who was sitting in his parked car last week.
Eighteen-year-old Marcus Bailey, of Wilmington, Del., was taken into custody on Saturday, March 26, during a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Wawa in Long Neck, Del. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was ordered held in Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,120,000 cash bond.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday, March 24 in Dover's Capitol Park community. Police said the 33-year-old victim was seated in the driver seat of a car parked on Senator Avenue when Bailey jumped into the backseat. Troopers said Bailey engaged in a conversation with the victim before demanding the victim’s property. At some point during the encounter, the victim was shot in the upper torso. Bailey then fled from the scene, investigators said.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim.