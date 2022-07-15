EASTON, Md. - Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a July 3 shooting that left his uncle dead.
Easton Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force, took Jalyn E. Barney into custody in Baltimore City. Barney was served with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in a violent crime. He was then released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.
Shortly after 6 p.m. July 3, Easton police were dispatched to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue in Easton for a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts until relieved by Talbot County paramedics. Shortly after being transported to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Center at Easton, the victim, 42-year-old George Barney, of Hurlock, Md., succumbed to his injuries.
Investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between George and Jalyn in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Prospect Avenue. Police said that after the altercation took place, people separated George and Jalyn and after Jalyn got into a vehicle, he fired one shot, striking George. Jalyn then fled the scene.
Police said George Barney was Jalyn Barney's uncle.