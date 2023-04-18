EASTON, Md. - A man robbed the Bank of America on Washington Street in Easton yesterday afternoon, according to the Easton Police Department.
The Department says that just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, a man entered the Bank of America and confronted one of the tellers. He reportedly produced a bag and demanded cash in certain denominations be placed into it. The teller complied, and the man then fled, running east on Goldsborough Street.
According to police, the man did not display or mention a weapon, and no bank employees were injured.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 6ft tall. Video surveillance later captured footage of the man near 25 N. Harrison St. discarding a red hooded sweatshirt and mirrored sunglasses, which he was reportedly wearing at the time of the robbery. He was then described as wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. A Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit tracked him to the area of the Walmart on Elliott Road.
Anyone who may have seen the suspect is asked to contact the Easton Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit or any Easton police officer. The investigation remains active.