DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man injured early Sunday.
According to the Department, officers arrived near South Bradford Street and West Loockerman Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of gunshots. While police were on scene, the victim of the shooting, a 34-year-old man from Dover, reportedly drove himself to Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Dover Police say they searched the area around South Bradford Street but did not find any witnesses or suspects. There are currently no leads, according to the Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.