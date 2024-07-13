GEORGETOWN, DE - Georgetown Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred at the Georgetown Circle early Saturday morning.
Georgetown Police Department say the crash occurred at approximately 2am on July 13th.
Officers found an unoccupied Nissan Pathfinder on the outer portion of the Georgetown Circle. An initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling East on West Market Street when it failed to stop before entering the circle, according to Georgetown Police. The vehicle then "continued straight, striking the curb propelling the car forward where it struck a street sign, camera post, bollards, and police monument". Officials say the vehicle finally came to a stop several feet from the fountain.
According to GPD, a male subject was seen fleeing the scene on surveillance video.
Update:
Georgetown Police Department announced on Sunday, July 14th, that officers identified 25-year-old Mario Ramirez-Ramirez of Georgetown as the driver of the vehicle. Ramirez was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Mischief over $5000
- Leaving the Scene of a property damage collision
- Failure to provide information
- Careless Driving
- Malicious Mischief by motor vehicle
GPD say he was arraigned and later released on a $13,100 unsecured bond.