DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of robbing and raping a woman near the entrance of the Dover Public Library early Sunday morning.
Dover police said that shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the parking lot of the Dover Public Library at 35 Loockerman Plaza to check on the welfare of a 46-year-old woman. The woman told officers that she was sleeping near the entrance of the library when she was awakened by a black male suspect who stole her phones and a knife. The victim told police she tried screaming for help but the suspect made threats against her life if she did not stop. The suspect then raped the victim before running away, according to police.
Officers were able to obtain video footage that captured the incident and used it to obtain a description of the suspect. While searching for the suspect, Dover officers located the suspect, Tywon Mack, 27, listed as homeless in Dover, in the lobby of the Bayhealth Kent Campus emergency room. Mack was wearing the same clothing as seen in the video of the incident and was found to be in possession of some of the victim's property as well, police said.
Mack was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, and one count of first-degree robbery. He was ordered held on a $180,000 cash bond.