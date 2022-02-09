CAMBRIDGE, Md.-Cambridge Police responded to Shore United Bank on 424 Dorchester Avenue Tuesday afternoon in reference to a woman walking in and advising employees that she was being held against her will and in fear for her life.
Monday at approximately 2:00 pm she heard a knock at her residence and before she could answer, the door was kicked open and a subject who she knows as Jeffery Scott Cannon pushed her to the ground, sat on her chest and choked her.
Cannon then took a steak knife and held it to her, taking her house and vehicle keys. The victim was made to go with Cannon to various places which included out of state.
On Tuesday, Cannon demanded the victim go to the bank and remove $200. Once arriving at the bank and walking inside the victim requested help.
Cannon, who was in the bank parking lot was detained and later arrested and charged with kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery, robbery, 1st and 2nd degree assault, false imprisonment, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Cannon is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.
The female victim did have visible signs of injury, however, did not see any medical treatment.