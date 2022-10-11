FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for a man who held up a Felton convenience store early Tuesday morning.
Police said that shortly before 2 a.m., troopers responded to a reported armed robbery that had just occurred at the Canterbury Shore Stop, located at 8953 South Dupont Highway.
The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown man armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the robber ran from the scene. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified robber remains at-large.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Buzzuro by calling 302-698-8502. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.