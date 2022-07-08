DOVER, Del.- A wanted Dover man is facing drug and gun charges following his arrest Friday morning.
Dover police said 34-year-old Julius Powell, who was known to have two active capias, was located on the unit block of South Governors Avenue. Officers took Powell into custody without incident for the capias. He was then found to be in possession of a loaded revolver and 52 bags of heroin, according to police.
Powell will be charged with:
-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
-Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (3x)
-Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
-Drug Paraphernalia
Bond information is not currently available.