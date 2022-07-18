PARSONSBURG, Md.- A suspected drunk driver is facing charges after sideswiping a Maryland State Police patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder of westbound Route 50 in Parsonsburg.
Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a trooper was on patrol in the area of westbound Rt. 50 and Forest Grove Road when he came across a disabled motorist. The disabled motorist was on Route 50 partially in the left lane. The trooper turned on his emergency equipment and for the safety of the motorist, temporarily shut down Route 50 in order for the motorist to be moved to the right shoulder. Police said the trooper placed his patrol vehicle perpendicular between both travel lanes with emergency lights activated in order to assist the motorist with getting across the highway to the right shoulder. Police said the trooper stood outside of his vehicle with his flashlight on while monitoring traffic.
The trooper then observed a Toyota passenger vehicle traveling in the right lane and realized the driver was not going to stop. The trooper swiftly ran over to the right shoulder to avoid being struck, according to police. Police said the driver of the Toyota failed to stop and struck the side of the patrol vehicle.
Police said that upon contact with the driver of the Toyota, identified as 38-year-old Philip James Plack, of Annapolis, Md., the trooper immediately detected signs of impairment, and there were open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. Subsequently, Plack was placed under arrest for DUI and charged appropriately.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.