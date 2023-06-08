LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department have announced the arrest of a suspect in a flower theft from a Laurel Funeral Home this week.
According to police, they were initially called to Short’s Funeral Home on Tuesday for reports of a theft around 10 a.m. Investigation revealed that a woman had allegedly walked onto the funeral home’s property and removed over 30 planted flower displays from the flower beds. The suspect allegedly filled two trash bags with the flowers before fleeing on a bicycle.
Today at about 8 a.m., the Laurel Police Department arrived at the First Stop Gas Station responding to a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported seeing a woman matching the description of the funeral home theft walking near the gas station. Officers then searched the area and reportedly found the suspect on 7th street. They were able to determine that it was the same suspect, and the woman was taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as Krystle Headley, 39, of Laurel. She has been charged with the following:
-Theft Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor)
-Criminal Mischief Under $1000 (Misdemeanor)
-Trespass 3rd Degree (Violation)
Headley was arraigned and then released on her own recognizance with a future court appearance.
“The Laurel Police Department would like to emphasize that if you come to Laurel thinking ‘Just Steal It’....We strongly recommend you don't,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post.