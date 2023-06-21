MAGNOLIA, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting that occured in Magnolia early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the suspects remain at large.
Troopers reportedly arrived at a home on Stevenson Drive around 12:15 a.m. to reports of the shooting. Investigation revealed at least three suspects had approached the home and allegedly fired on it several times. They then fled and were unable to be found, police say.
Three adults and four children were at the home when the shooting occurred, but luckily there were no injuries.
Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective F. Ofner at 302-698-8555, or submit it via Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.