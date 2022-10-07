GEORGETOWN, Del. - The public is invited to attend Sussex Central High School’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. in the school auditorium.
The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding accomplishments in the professional field; service to the nation, state and/or community; and other outstanding achievements. Sussex Central will be honoring four new members of its Hall of Fame:
- John Hall, Class of 1970
- Leonard Lucas, III, Class of 1990
- Christine Croll Lecates, Class of 1970
- Mary Jane Gordy Short, Class of 1971
Members of the public wishing to attend the ceremony can RSVP to Kelly De Leon, as seating will be reserved for invited guests and members of the public. You can RSVP by phone at 302-934-3166 or by email at kelly.deleon@irsd.k12.de.us
For more information about the Sussex Central Hall of Fame, visit: https://schs.irsd.net/resources/alumni/sussex_central_high_school_alumni/sussex_central_hall_of_fam