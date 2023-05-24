GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Indian River School District has released a statement saying that members of the Sussex Central High School staff were placed on administrative leave Monday.
The number of staff placed on leave or the reason for this decision were not immediately made clear.
The School District says there is an ongoing investigation, but state and federal laws prevent the district from commenting further at this time.
Delaware State Police say there is currently no law enforcement investigation as of now but there may be more information later today.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.