GEORGETOWN, DE– Authorities are searching for an escaped offender who reportedly walked away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) Thursday.
SCCC manages offenders transitioning back into the community, allowing them to leave the facility for approved work or treatment, according to Delaware’s Department of Corrections.
DOC officials say 30-year-old Shane Windell failed to return from a work pass on Sept. 5.
An escape after conviction warrant was issued as authorities continue to search the area.
Windell is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The DOC says he is convicted of impersonating a public official.
Anyone with information on Windell’s whereabouts is asked to contact local police or call 800-542-9524.