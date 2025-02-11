SUSSEX CO., DE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced that a backyard flock in Sussex County has tested presumptive positive for H5 avian influenza. This is the first case of the virus in poultry in Sussex County.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that the testing of a Sussex County backyard flock came back as presumptive positive. State officials say additional samples have been sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) for further confirmation.
The affected area has been quarantined by state officials, and the birds on the property have been "depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease". They add that the birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system.
State agriculture officials are urging all poultry producers and backyard flock owners to monitor flocks for any signs of "increased mortality". This includes paying attention to if birds show signs of "respiratory illness or distress, such as sneezing, gasping for air, coughing, and/or runny nose".
The DDA has updated biosecurity measures for poultry and backyard farmers.
If you have sick poultry or have experienced mortality in your flock, you are urged to contact the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at poultry.health@delaware.gov or call 302-698-4507.