REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Guest speaker, Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, set to speak to members on how the County Council plans to face the current affordable workforce housing issue in Sussex County.
This will happen during the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM.
The luncheon will be held at Rehoboth Ale House on the Mile in Rehoboth Beach, DE. This is a General Membership Luncheon, the cost is $20 per person including gratuity for buffet lunch and beverage.
You can reserve your seat now by registering online at https://www.beach-fun.com/make-a-payment.html; please put "Membership Luncheon" and the names of those in your party in the "Invoice Number" line. You can also reserve a seat by contacting Shannon Felici at 302-227-2233 ext. 14 or shannon@beach-fun.com.