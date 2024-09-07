LAUREL, DE - Sussex County emergency units responded to a motor vehicle collision resulting in multiple injuries on Friday morning.
On September 6th, at approximately 7:30am, the Laurel Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Seaford Road in Laurel, Delaware.
Once on the scene, responding units found a 4-vehicle crash with multiple injuries. LFD say Fire Chief Jeff Hill requested two additional transport units along with ALS and Aviation units.
EMS evaluated all occupants of the cars while other units secured all vehicles.
Fire officials say, "With Aviation aborting their response just prior to arrival all patients were transported by ground to Tidal Health (Seaford) for initial care."
There is no further details at this time.