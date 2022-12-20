GEORGETOWN, Del.-Sussex County Emergency Medical Services has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). It's one of the highest marks pre-hospital EMS service can receive when evaluating its operations and the level of service it provides to patients.
The accreditation recognizes that Sussex County EMS meets or exceeds nationally accepted standards for patient care in the industry.
“It’s an honor to have this recognition from our peers, validating that what we do each and every day aligns with the highest standards in the profession, and places SCEMS in a very select class,” said Robert Mauch, deputy director of Sussex County EMS.
With more than 20,000 EMS agencies in the United States alone, fewer than 200 agencies in North America currently hold CAAS accreditation