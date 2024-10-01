MILLSBORO, DE - A Seaford man is wanted for multiple offenses following an alleged armed robbery and vehicle theft in Sussex County.
Delaware State Police state that on September 29th, at approximately 5:15am, troopers responded to the area of Hollyille Road and Mount Joy Road for reports of a robbery. An investigation by DSP revealed that the two victims had driven to the Millsboro location to meet an acquaintance.
Police say "when the female victim exited her vehicle to enter another car with the suspect, she was robbed at gunpoint, and the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash". During this time, another suspect allegedly forced the male victim out of his vehicle and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
According to Delaware State Police, the incident involved 3 suspects. Through investigative leads, police identified 27-year-old Javontai Ricketts, of Seaford, as one of the suspects. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Javontai and he is wanted for the following offenses:
Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Robbery 2nd Degree (Felony)
Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd (Felony)
Theft Under $1500
UPDATE:
Delaware State Police announced Tuesday night that Ricketts turned himself in at Troop 4. He has been charged with the offenses listed above and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $163,000 cash bond.