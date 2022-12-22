LAUREL, Del. - DelDOT announces the bridge at Delaware Avenue over Broad Creek in Laurel will be getting new pile jackets and repairs, work will be performed by Eastern Highway Specialist, Inc.
Work will start on Monday, Jan 16, through Tuesday, Jan 31, weather pending.
The majority of the work will take place within the waterway, with a small portion of traffic control work taking place on the roadway across the bridge. Motorist can expect shoulder closures and possible lane closures.
