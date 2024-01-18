FRANKFORD, DE - An upcoming closure of Swamp Road between US 113 Dupont Highway and Gum Tree Road was announced by the Delaware DOT Thursday.
The closure, an installation of a cross road pipe, will start on Wednesday, January 31 and proceed through Friday, February 9th according to DelDOT.
Detours include:
Traveling West on Swamp Road - detoured south on Rt 113 to Gum Tree Road, making a right and following Gum Tree road back to Swamp Road.
Traveling East on Swamp Road - detoured straight on Blueberry Lane to Rt 113, crossing the southbound lanes on Rt 113 and turning left onto Rt 113 north to Swamp Road.
More information can be found on Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT)’s website.