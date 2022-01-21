ACCOMAC, Va.- A Sweet Sixteen birthday held last weekend in Accomac ended with a shooting that put a 17-year-old girl in the hospital.
According to Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells, at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, his office received a report of a gunshot victim being transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.
When deputies arrived at the hospital, they observed a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies were informed that the shooting occurred at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center in Accomac at the conclusion of a Sweet Sixteen birthday party. The girl was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wessels said an investigation into this incident led to petitions being obtained for a 16-year-old boy from Cape Charles, Va., for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The 16 year old male is currently being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. No other suspects are being sought in connection with this incident.
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.