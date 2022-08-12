EASTON, Md.- The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says it's Criminal Investigations Division has arrested a Talbot County man for charges from an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography. The man is Harold Aubrey Baker Jr., 58, of McDaniel, Maryland. Baker has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.
In March 2022, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) recived a tip regaurding Harold Baker. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division worked with Homeland Security Investigations and learned Baker sent a video containing child pornography to another subject through a social media platform.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is a member of the ICAC Task Force, a national network representing more than 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are engaged in forensic investigations, and criminal prosecutions related to online child victimization.