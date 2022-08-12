Talbot man arrested

EASTON, Md.- The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says it's Criminal Investigations Division has arrested a Talbot County man for charges from an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography. The man is Harold Aubrey Baker Jr., 58, of McDaniel, Maryland. Baker has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

 In March 2022, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) recived a tip regaurding Harold Baker. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division worked with Homeland Security Investigations and learned Baker sent a video containing child pornography to another subject through a social media platform. 

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Baker with distribution and possession of child pornography. On August 11, Baker was arrested  in the 23000 block of St. Michaels Road, St. Michaels, MD, on the Talbot County District Court arrest warrant. Baker was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
 
Baker was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bail review in front of the Talbot County District Court Judge.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is a member of the ICAC Task Force, a national network  representing more than 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are engaged in forensic investigations, and criminal prosecutions related to online child victimization.

