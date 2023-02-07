EASTON, Md.-A Talbot County man facing arson charges for a Thanksgiving house fire.
The State Fire Marshal's Office says Fred Rider III, 41, is accused to intentionally setting his home on fire on November 24th of last year. Investigators say the fire started around 8 p.m. on the 27000 block of Peach Orchard Road in Easton. Over 45 firefighters responded. It took over 30 minutes to control the the fire. The house was completely destroyed according to the Fire Marshal's Office, causing over $800,000 in damages to the structure and personal belongings. Rider's family was displaced due to the fire, and continues to be assisted by family and friends.
Rider was served an arrest warrant at the Talbot County Detention Center for First Degree Arson, Second Degree Arson, First Degree Malicious Burning and two counts of Arson Threat. He was released subsequent to his bond review at the Talbot County Detention Center. If convicted, Rider faces up to 75 years of imprisonment and/or $105,000 in fines.