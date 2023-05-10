TALBOT CO., Md. - The Talbot County Health Department is planning to end the federal Public Health Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow, May 11.
The County says the Health Department will continue to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccines on a walk-in basis at 100 S. Hanson Street in Easton. Testing will be available between 10 a.m. and noon. Anyone 6 months old and up can still receive a vaccination from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those 65 and older whose last vaccination was 4 or more months prior are eligible for a booster. A booster will also be available to those 12 years or older with severe immunocompromisation and whose last vaccination was at least two months prior.
The County says COVID-19 test kits will still be available at the libraries in Easton at 100 W. Dover Street, in St. Michaels at 106 Fremont Street, and at the Health Departmeny in Easton at 100 S. Hanson Street.
Local updates will be provided monthly at the County Health Department’s Facebook page and website:
https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland
All Marylanders can receive COVID-19 information and referrals by calling 2-1-1 or texting their zip code to 898 211..