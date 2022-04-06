Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.