SNOW HILL, Md. - An open grave in the Ebenezer Cemetery has people who live near it, a bit concerned. Erin Cornnick first noticed the open grave when she moved in around March 27th. After calls to the church initially went unanswered, Cornnick says a blue tarp was put over the opening Wednesday morning.
“It's kind of a health concern, with likely remains in there exposed and also there are a lot of kids in this neighborhood. Some people let their kids run around the neighborhood when they are old enough and someone could fall in there,” Cornnick said.
The Snow Hill Police Department say their involvement is limited since the grave is on private property. Cornnick says she is relieved that action is being taken.
“It seems like they are taking it seriously now that the tarp is there and hopefully this will get them to pay more attention and check and make sure this won't happen again,” Cornnick said.
Ebenezer Methodist Church declined to comment.