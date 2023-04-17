LINCOLN, Del.- A teen boy was arrested after he allegedly ran into several cars in Lincoln Sunday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say that five cars were involved in a crash near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Slaughter Beach Road around 3:30 p.m. Police say that several cars, including a 2017 Honda CR-V, had been stopped on northbound Coastal Highway at the intersection for flashing red lights indicating that a fire service vehicle was about to enter the roadway. At this time, a 2023 Chevrolet pickup truck was going northbound on Coastal Highway approaching the stopped CR-V.
The driver of the pickup, a 14-year-old boy from Newark, did not stop and crashed into the back of the CR-V. The impact caused the CR-V to be propelled into a 2021 BMW X3, which then hit with a 2014 Toyota Prius. The Prius then hit a 2018 Ford F-150, leading to five vehicles in total that were involved in the crash, according to police.
The driver of the CR-V, a 58-year-old man, and a front seat passenger, a 23-year-old woman, both from Bethesda, Md., were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the BMW, a 60-year-old man, and a front seat passenger, also a 60-year-old man, both from Baltimore, Md., were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Prius, a 65-year-old woman from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, refused medical treatment at the scene.
Neither the driver of the F-150, a 56-year-old man from Aberdeen, Maryland, nor the front-seat passenger, a 45-year-old woman from Bel Air, Maryland, were injured.
Troopers say they found beer bottles from the area outside of the 14-year-old’s truck and detected alcohol coming from his breath. There were also two passengers in the truck, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of whom were taken to an area hospital via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
The 14-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After he received medical treatment, he was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 5 counts
- Reckless Driving / Alcohol or Drug Related
- Driving by a Minor After Consumption of Alcohol
- Driving Without a Valid License
- Disregard a Traffic Control Device
The teen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released to a guardian after posting $3,801 secured bond.