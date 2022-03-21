CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A 16-year-old Cambridge boy is facing assault and related charges in connection with a late Sunday afternoon that left a 7-year-old child in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Cambridge police said it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the 500 block of Clinton Street, when 16-year-old Marquise O. Williams, who was armed with a handgun, approached another 16-year-old boy on the street. Police said that during the altercation, the handgun discharged and struck the 7-year-old child who was standing nearby. Williams fled the area but officers were able to locate him and placed him under arrest.
The 7-year-old, who sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, was taken to an area hospital and later flown to John Hopkins Hospital where surgery was performed. At this time the child remains in critical condition. Police said that officers on scene then learned that there was a second victim, the aforementioned 16-year-old boy accosted by Williams, who was assaulted.
Williams was charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and several handgun charges. He is currently being held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center.