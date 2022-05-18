DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department say a 17-year-old boy and suspected gang member is facing firearm and related charges following a foot chase.
Police said that at around 2 p.m. Monday, it was reported that the 17-year-old had “flashed” a handgun gun on the property of the Parkway Academy/The Depot on South West Street. The teen is not an active student of the school.
The teen was located on the 100 block of South Queen Street and began to run away when officers approached. During the foot pursuit, the suspect was clutching his waistband and eventually fell down.
Police said a teal 9mm handgun was located where the teen fell. He got up and continued to run but was located a short time later near the Dover Fire Department between South Governors Avenue and South Bradford Street.
The suspect was charged with carry concealed deadly weapon, two counts of possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited, possession of deadly weapon in school zone, illegal gang participation, and resisting arrest. He was ordered held in a juvenile detention center on a $17,100 secured bond.