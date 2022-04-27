HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington.
On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on US 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound US 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of US 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Rd. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, resulting in the Jetta striking the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.
An 18-year-old Millsboro woman was seated in the front passenger seat of the Jetta. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
An 18-year-old Dover man was driving the Jetta. He was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. At the time of this release, the status of his injuries is unknown.
A 65-year-old Townsend man was driving the truck and was not injured in the collision.
The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours as the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.